‘I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused,’ Cal Cunningham apologizes for sexting scandal

North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Cal Cunningham, apologized for his involvement in sending sexually suggestive text messages with strategist Arlene Guzman Todd Wednesday at the League of Conservation Voter's Green Tie Awards.
Cunningham is accused of having an affair with the wife of a combat veteran. Several texts between the two have been made public.
According to CBS News, Cunningham told her he "wants to kiss her" and she allegedly texted, she "wants to spend the night with him."
A spokesperson for the Cunningham campaign confirmed the messages were real. However, there is no proof that Cunningham did anything more than text with the woman.
Wednesday, Cunningham wasted no time in addressing the huge elephant in the room by apologizing for his actions while trying to ensure people stay focused on the upcoming election.
"I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused in my personal life and I also apologize to all of you. And I hope each of you watching at home accept this sincere apology and that we will continue to work together to change the direction of our country and strengthen our state. Right now, we are facing some very serious challenges as a nation and as a state, as communities and as families, and we all need to work together. Look at the world around us. Look at our state. A global pandemic unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes that’s taken thousands of lives in North Carolina and left tens of thousands more sick. An economic recession that’s left more than 1 million in our state out of work and hundreds of thousands without health insurance, and too many living in fear of losing their homes. And as we combat this crisis, 1.7 million North Carolinians living with pre-existing conditions are fearful that Republicans will be successful in their efforts to take health care protections away. The list goes on and on. These are the issues we care about. This campaign, our campaign, is about something much bigger than just me. It’s about replacing a Senator who doesn’t stand up and fight for working families -- who caves in to Mitch McConnell and the corporate interests in Washington time and time again. And because Thom Tillis knows that he is losing and we are winning, he has now resorted to trying to make this campaign about something other than the issues. But we know, I know, this campaign is about your hopes and dreams, your desire for your kids to safely attend school or your drive to re-open your business. That’s why we fight and that’s what I’m fighting for."
Senator Tillis said, this isn't just a private matter – it's relevant to the race.
"He's running on a platform 'the truth matters' and it does matter in this case and particularly what we learned over the weekend, he needs to stop canceling campaign events,” Tillis said.