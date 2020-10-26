COVID-19 pandemic safeguards at the polls

A look at what North Carolina's election officials are doing to help keep you safe while voting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How does one vote during a pandemic? It’s pretty understandable to have some reservations about possibly crowding around a poll location to go vote right now.

However, you should keep this in mind: State and county officials have been working hard for months to make this process as safe as possible.

They’ve had to consider the more than 7 million registered voters in the state. So new safeguards, processes, and even a few laws are in place to make sure you stay healthy while exercising your civic duty.





Don’t forget you’ve still got three ways to go vote:





If you’re not voting by mail, you will have to head to a polling location at some point. This will look a lot different than it did the last election. Here are some of the safety precautions you can expect:

Social distancing will be enforced at all polling places and early voting sites.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be provided for voters and election workers who don’t have their own.

Election workers will also have gloves and face shield.

There will be barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables.

Single-use pens will be provided to mark paper ballots. Q-tips will be provided for voters using ballot marking devices.

All surfaces and equipment will be frequently cleaned at all locations.

There’s been an effort to hire poll workers less vulnerable to the virus.