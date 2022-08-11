Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff

Incumbent Danny Rogers defeated challenger Phil Byrd

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%.

Rogers won the race against Republican candidate Phil Byrd. The two faced off to claim a seat in the Guilford County sheriff’s race.

According to his website, Rogers plans to create safer outcomes with community policing and develop equitable employment practices.

Guilford County makes up 12 cities including Greensboro and High Point.

Rogers was sworn into office in 2018. Before being elected, he worked as a business owner and law enforcement officer for years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the High Point Police Department.