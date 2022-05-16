District 6 race: 7 Republicans running to beat Rep. Manning

The new congressional map covers Guilford, Rockingham, Caswell, and part of Forsyth County.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The race is on for U.S. North Carolina Congressional District 6. Seven Republicans hope to win the nomination for their party in the May 17 primary election.

Incumbent Kathy Manning (D-NC) is running for re-election. She won her seat in 2020 after a redrawing of district maps covered Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.

In February, the North Carolina State Supreme Court approved newly-drawn district maps for U.S. NC District 6, which now covers Guilford, Rockingham, Caswell, and part of Forsyth County. The new map will apply to the 2022 elections, possibly opening the door to restarting the process for the 2024 elections.

Here's an overview of each candidate.

Kathy Manning

Kathy Manning (D-NC) is running for re-election of U.S. NC Congressional District 6. She beat Republican opponent Lee Haywood in the 2020 election. Her website says her priorities include creating affordable healthcare, creating affordable higher education, protecting the environment, policing reform, and women's reproductive rights.

Joseph Lee Haywood

Joseph Lee Haywood is running for the Republican ticket in the U.S. Congressional race for NC's District 6. Haywood lost to incumbent Manning in the 2020 election. He's been endorsed by NC Lt. Governor Mark Robinson. His website says if elected, he wants to tackle issues including the national debt, economic development, and immigration, to name a few.

Gerry Austin

Gerry Austin is running for the Republican ticket in the District 6 race. He was in the military and worked as a detective. His website says he will defend the constitution, election integrity, border security, the second amendment, and strengthen military and law enforcement.

Marvin Boguslawski

Marvin Boguslawski is running for the Republican ticket in the District 6 race. He has worked as an engineer and as a corporate executive, according to his website. Boguslawski's website includes the following issues he's focused on: protecting life at conception, eliminating federal debt, defending the second amendment, supporting law enforcement, securing the US-Mexico border, and election integrity.

Christian Castelli

Christian Castelli is running for the Republican ticket in the District 6 race. He is a combat veteran. According to his website, he believes in universal voter identification, protecting life at conception, fiscal responsibility, and securing the border with Mexico.

Mary Ann Contogiannis

Mary Ann Contogiannis is running for the Republican ticket in the District 6 race. She is a small business owner from the Greensboro area. According to her website, she believes in life at conception, supporting local law enforcement, cutting back on federal spending, empowering parents to decide on school curriculum, and securing the border with Mexico.

Laura Pichardo

Laura Pichardo is running for the Republican nomination in the District 6 race. She is a Sr. Accounts Payable Analyst from Greensboro. According to her website, she believes in cutting back federal spending, limiting how much a person can take out for student loans based on their career path to protect them from predatory loaning practices, informing students early on about career paths in vocational trades, and making COVID-19 vaccinations voluntary.

William Schuch