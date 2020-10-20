Donald Trump Jr. holds Make America Great Again Rally in Kernersville

“What we want to do is to be able to open things back up. That’s what North Carolinians want," Donald Trump Jr. said.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Donald Trump Jr. held a Make America Great Again rally in Kernersville while campaigning for his father’s race.

He spoke at Salem One while energizing a crowd of supporters. He also talked about support in the Triad and what it means to the campaign.

“We’re going to be everywhere, my father is going to do multiple rallies a day and I’m going to do the same. We gotta go around and do that because we have to be that voice on the ground because no one is going to do it for us,” he said.

He also spoke about COVID-19 and reopening North Carolina.

“What we want to do is to be able to open things back up. That’s what North Carolinians want. They want to see that open back up not let’s just shut everything down.”

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka will be in Raleigh on Tuesday for a 5pm rally. However, we still haven’t heard where it will be. President Trump will visit our state on Wednesday while holding a rally at the Gastonia Airport at 7:00 p.m. It is a ticketed event.