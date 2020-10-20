x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Elections

Donald Trump Jr. holds Make America Great Again Rally in Kernersville

“What we want to do is to be able to open things back up. That’s what North Carolinians want," Donald Trump Jr. said.
Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Donald Trump Jr., speaks as he tapes his speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Donald Trump Jr. held a Make America Great Again rally in Kernersville while campaigning for his father’s race.

He spoke at Salem One while energizing a crowd of supporters. He also talked about support in the Triad and what it means to the campaign.

“We’re going to be everywhere, my father is going to do multiple rallies a day and I’m going to do the same. We gotta go around and do that because we have to be that voice on the ground because no one is going to do it for us,” he said.

He also spoke about COVID-19 and reopening North Carolina.

“What we want to do is to be able to open things back up. That’s what North Carolinians want. They want to see that open back up not let’s just shut everything down.”

RELATED: ‘Strange things are happening in North Carolina,’ President Trump says at campaign event

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka will be in Raleigh on Tuesday for a 5pm rally. However, we still haven’t heard where it will be. President Trump will visit our state on Wednesday while holding a rally at the Gastonia Airport at 7:00 p.m. It is a ticketed event.

RELATED: President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump to visit North Carolina this week

The Democratic ticket will also be here on Wednesday.
Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will hold events in Asheville and Charlotte. She was supposed to visit last week, but held virtual events after two staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

Related Articles