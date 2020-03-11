Trump Jr. worries about ballots being "found in someone's truck" for democrats

In a one-on-one interview with WFMY News 2, Donald Trump Jr. talked about the Supreme Court decision to allow more time for ballots to be counted in North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Supreme Court has given more time for North Carolina to county absentee ballots up until November 12 as long as they are postmarked on election day. President Donald Trump blasted that decision over the weekend. And today Donald Trump Jr. explained why in a one-on-one interview with WFMY News 2's Ben Briscoe.

"We want everyone's vote to count, but it's not like election day magically sprung up on November 3. It's been this way for 100 years. You see what's happened with the democrats in so many cases where Republicans are winning and them magically two days latter the exact amount of the deficiency show up. They are found in someone's truck. We just want a fair election."

(Editors note: 2 Wants To Know is looking into Trump's claim. We'll let you know what we find.)

You can find the full interview here:

We also interviewed former Vice President Joe Biden today:

Real Clear Politics revealed as of Friday, the average poll is down to just a 1.2 point lead for Biden in North Carolina. If you put that percentage point into terms of registered voters, that means if less than 88,000 voters change their minds, President Trump would win our state. North Carolina is a state Trump has to win, according to political experts.

"Biden-Harris can win the election without North Carolina, I don't think Trump can," Thom Little, UNCG political science professor said. "If Trump wins North Carolina, that's going to tell me at that point the Trump-Pence ticket still has a shot."

The reason why is because of three other swing states. Right now, if you trust the polls, Biden has sizeable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. That means it's more important for Trump to take Florida and North Carolina instead.

WHEN DO WE FIND OUT WHO WON THE ELECTION?

When polls close in the U.S. presidential election, it could take days or possibly weeks to find out if Trump or Biden won. Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail because of coronavirus, meaning a delay in counting all the votes is highly likely. The North Carolina State Board of Election said absentee ballots will be accepted until Nov. 12 as long as ballots are mailed by Election Day.

