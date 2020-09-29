Early voting 101: times, locations and perks

The Voter Access Team breaks down everything you need to know about early voting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WFMY News 2 Voter Access Team is working to get answers to your questions about polling, ballots and all things voting-related leading up to the election.

Brenda Mathis sent in this question to the WFMY newsroom:

"When does early voting begin? Is it different county by county, or is the whole state of NC on the same schedule? I want to do early voting. Thanks."

Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 15, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31.

All counties have every weekday open to early vote, and many counties offer extra weekend hours too.

Remember, during early voting you can cast your ballot at any early voting site in your county. You don't have to go to your assigned polling place until Election Day to vote.

You should check with your county elections office for times. You can look up your county's early voting sites by clicking on the NC Board of Elections interactive search and putting in your county's name.

One perk of voting early is you can register on-site or update your registry if needed. You cannot do this on Election Day.

According to the North Carloina Board of Elections, here is what you will need for same-day registration:

Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. A voter attests to their eligibility by completing and signing a North Carolina Voter Registration Application. The voter must prove their residence by showing any of the following documents with their current name and address: