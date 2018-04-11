RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- The time has come! With early voting over and done with, it’s now time to prepare for Election Day 2018.

Related: ELECTION GUIDE | One-Stop Voting, Polling Locations, Amendments On Ballot And More!

To help get voters prepared, The NC Board of Elections have released tips to make your day at the poles go smoothly on November 6, 2018.

RELATED | LIST | Ways To Watch WFMY News 2 Election Coverage, Get Race Results

10 Tips for Election Day Voters

1) Polls across North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours.

2) Statewide, about 2,700 precincts will be open Tuesday. Find your Election Day polling place here. Voters may vote in another precinct in their county of residence. However, to ensure you receive your full ballot, go to the precinct for the address where you lived on October 7, 2018.

3) Sample ballots are available through the State Board’s Voter Lookup tool here.

4) Same-day registration is NOT available on Election Day.

5) Information about judicial candidates and the six constitutional amendments on the ballot is here.

6) Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Individuals who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from a poll worker.

7) The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

8) To report an election incident to the State Board, submit it online here.

9) If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. If you cast a provisional ballot, about 10 days after the election you may check the status of your ballot

10) Election results will begin posting after 7:30 p.m.

► Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users to get in real time or check WFMY News 2's website.

RELATED | ELECTION 2018 | Hottest North Carolina Races To Watch

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

VERIFY: Election Logistics?

© 2018 WFMY