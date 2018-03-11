GREENSBORO, N.C. - More than two million voters have participated in early voting in North Carolina, according to the State Board of Elections.

In the Triad 89,228 folks in Guilford County took advantage of early voting and 74,077 in Forsyth County.

These numbers could still grow as not every county across the state has submitted their final reports for early voting. But so far, turnout is at 28.6 percent compared to 44.4 percent for all of the 2014 election including election day.

“We believe the strong early voting turnout, as well as Saturday’s long lines at some sites, are signs that voters are engaged in 2018. We hope this excitement continues on Election Day.” said Patrick Gannon, public information officer for the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement.

