GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Midterm Election 2018 is done and over with and the voters have spoken loud and clear. They didn't want the same old same old.

12:30 a.m. - There's a new sheriff in town. In fact, there's a new sheriff in four Triad counties and the incumbents are out. Longtime sheriffs in Guilford and Forsyth County lost their bids for reelection. BJ Barnes lost to newcomer Danny Rogers. Bob Kimbrough unseated Bill Schatzman in Forsyth County. Also new to the sheriff's office, in Davidson County Sheriff: Richie Simmons who won in the May Primary and in Randolph County Greg Seabolt defeated Eric Hicks.

Michael Garrett plays spoiler and takes NC Senate District 27 seat from Incumbent Trudy Wade.

Michael Garrett wins the District 27 State Senate seat defeating Trudy Wade @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Gn1obBQC8k — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) November 7, 2018

12:03 a.m. - Voters approve two amendments in NC which include Voter ID, and Victims' Rights. Click here for list of full amendments.

TUESDAY

11:47 p.m. - Footage of longtime Guilford Co. Sheriff (R) BJ Barnes leaving election party earlier as challenger (D) Danny Rogers led on the polls.

11:38 p.m. - (D) Michael Garrett (50 %) still waiting for the State Senate District 27 race to be called. He is up against incumbent (R) Trudy Wade (50 %). This is a super tight race!

Democrat Michael Garrett still waiting for State Senate District 27 race to be called. His opponent is incumbent Trudy Wade. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/QJZrx38gZ7 — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) November 7, 2018

11: 30 p.m. - New sheriffs elected in Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson, and Randolph County.

11: 21 p.m. - WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats inching toward control of the House, picking up moderate, suburban districts across the Northeast and Midwest.

11:13 p.m. - (D) Michael Garrett narrowly leads (R) Trudy Wade for NC State Senate District 27.

Michael Garrett narrowly leads Trudy Wade right now, within 200 votes! Only 3 precincts remain, but Garrett leads in all of those remaining districts so far. @WFMY #ncpol pic.twitter.com/7XHW6O03t0 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) November 7, 2018

11:04 p.m. - Incumbent (R) Ted Budd wins re-election over (D) Kathy Manning for U.S. House District 13.

10:42 p.m. - (D) Kathy Manning (45%) takes the stage in Greensboro. She is currently trailing (R) Tedd Budd (52%) for US House District 13.

10:32 p.m. - Guilford County Sheriff candidate (D) Danny Rogers (54%) is currently leading over (R) BJ Barnes (46%).

Guilford County Sheriff candidate Danny Rogers is leading current longtime Sheriff BJ Barnes in the polls. He says he’s feeling good now @WFMY pic.twitter.com/EQ5DyCH5G0 — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 7, 2018

10:01 p.m. - It's looking like photo ID will more than likely be required in order to vote in North Carolina moving forward.

Looks like photo ID will be required in order to vote in NC going forward. (Voted on as a referendum by the voters tonight) #nc #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RwOdLmdJG3 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) November 7, 2018

10:00 p.m. -State Sen. Gladys Robinson just got on stage to congratulate Representative (D) Amos Quick, Representative (D) Pricey Harrison & herself on likely wins in their districts.

State Sen. Gladys Robinson just got on stage to congratulate Rep. Amos Quick, Rep. Pricey Harrison & herself on likely wins in their districts. They all have more than 70% of the votes. @WFMY — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 7, 2018

9:59 p.m. - RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican Richard Hudson of North Carolina re-elected to US House, defeating Democrat Frank McNeill.

9: 57 p.m. - U.S. Representative incumbent (R) Virginia Foxx wins re-election in the U.S. House District 5 race against (D) Denise Adams.

9:50 p.m. - RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina voters reject constitutional amendment that would increase legislators' say over elections board makeup.

9:31 p.m. - (R) Ted Budd (51%) currently ahead of (D) Kathy Manning (46%) for US House District 13.

Some of the crowd at Kathy Manning’s campaign party. All eyes on the ever-changing election results. The latest show her trailing Rep. Ted Budd by a narrow margin @WFMY pic.twitter.com/Vaf1khXwnK — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 7, 2018

9:19 p.m. - Current numbers for Sheriff of Guilford County: (D) Danny Rogers (56%) (R) BJ Barnes (44%)

9:10 p.m. - (R) Mark Walker (56.21 %) has declared victory over (D) Ryan Watts (43.79%) even though it's still early in the night.

BREAKING – U.S. House Representative incumbent Mark Walker says he has won reelection against Ryan Watts #Election2018 #ElectionDay https://t.co/RpnUg7bt30 pic.twitter.com/QPMjfbTzD9 — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) November 7, 2018

8:56 p.m. - (D) Michael Garrett (54%) currently has the lead over (R) Trudy Wade (46%) for NC Senate District 27.

8:39 p.m. - State Sen. Gladys Robinson takes the stage at Kathy Manning’s watch party. She currently has the lead in her race against Rep. Clark Porter.

State Sen. Gladys Robinson takes the stage. She has a steady lead in her race. She’s working to rally the crowd here at Kathy Manning’s watch party @WFMY pic.twitter.com/AGaKRWA99n — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 7, 2018

8:10 p.m. - Representative Budd says he’s known for two years that this race was going to be a close one.

With early voting numbers in Representative Budd says he’s known for two years that this race was going to be a close one. Here is what he heard from voters today as he knocked on doors. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/kL9PdDd2Rd — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) November 7, 2018

8:06 p.m. - People are arriving at Kickback Jack’s for the Guilford County GOP watch party.

People slowly but surely arriving at Kickback Jack’s for the Guilford County GOP watch party. @WFMY #Election2018 pic.twitter.com/PF82yj98Wx — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) November 7, 2018

8:05 p.m. - Tanya Rivera hosts a conversation about Election Day in the Triad from Geeksboro in Greensboro!

7:43 p.m. - Some of the results coming in for District 13. Kathy Manning is slightly ahead of Rep. Ted Budd.

Some of the results coming in for District 13 early on. Kathy Manning is slightly ahead of Rep. Ted Budd. It’s still early, but looking like a close race. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/n1vVt8YV5Q — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) November 7, 2018

7:32 p.m. - A spokesperson for the Budd campaign said 500 people RSVP'd to tonight’s Election Night Party.

A spokesperson for the Budd campaign just said 500 people RSVPd to tonight’s Election Night Party. Rep. Budd is expected to arrive after the polls close. We will have live results as the votes come in. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/a7xDM5HQ8e — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) November 7, 2018

6:50 p.m. - Our very own Jessica Winters is at an election night watch party at Summerfield Farms for Congressman Mark Walker and Sheriff Bj Barnes.

Election night watch party at Summerfield Farms for Congressman Mark Walker and Sheriff Bj Barnes #MidtermElection2018 @WFMY pic.twitter.com/mIDi0C3MGP — Jessica Winters (@JessWintersTV) November 6, 2018

5:38 p.m. Here is a map provided by the NC State Board Of Elections with details of voting extensions at two polling places in North Carolina as a result of voting interruptions earlier Tuesday.

5:08 p.m. - The NC State Board of Elections approves a 110-minute extension of voting at one precinct in Columbus County due to not having 1 of 3 ballot types earlier this morning.

4: 23 p.m. We have been seeing 'I Voted' stickers all day long, but this is by far one of the most creative displays we've seen!

3: 50 p.m. An assault took place in Winston-Salem at a polling station at Martin Luther King Recreation Center located at 2001 Pittsburg Avenue. The incident involved a local polling volunteer (Miss Stevens) and a local voter (Miss McBride). Officers served Miss McBride with a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault.

12:40 p.m. - Triad folks gettin' their vote on at Brown Recreation Center!

Even in the rain, it’s a voting party at the Brown Recreation Center! pic.twitter.com/3nDwgHd2gd — Janson Silvers (@JansonSilvers) November 6, 2018

Looks like you're out there voting! Be sure to tweet us your #ElectionDay 'I voted' sticker! Here's a little more on the sticker phenomenon that's now a part of going to the polls.

If you need help today, check out our handy voter guide for North Carolina's elections.

11:20 a.m. - The state Board of Elections will meet at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the possibility of extending certain voting hours. Voters can listen online or by dialing 631-992-3221 (Code: 179-609-919).

9:15 a.m. - The state Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement has gotten reports that ballots from some precincts in Wake County and other areas can't be fed through tabulators. County elections offices are indicating the issue is caused by high humidity levels. The state says ballots are stored in "emergency bins" and will be tabulated as soon as they can. The state says all ballots will be counted.

6:30 a.m. - Polls are now open and lines are forming across the Triad. Make sure to vote at your designated polling place indicated in your voter registration.

Remember, you can get a free ride to the Greensboro polls through the Greensboro Transit Authority or call (336) 456-6437 to get a ride through the NAACP of Greensboro and Democracy NC.

Voters are making sure their voices are heard for Election Day 2018. Here’s a look at precinct SF3 at Morehead United Methodist Church on Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro. Poll workers have served more than 150 voters so far this morning. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/sMikECnLSJ — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) November 6, 2018

WHAT TIME POLLS OPEN

The polls open at 6:30 a.m.

WHAT TIME POLLS CLOSE

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

KEY NC RACES TO WATCH

Here’s a list of the hottest races and who could end up representing you. Make sure you vote on Election Day, November 6.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 13 RACE

It’s been a very heated race for the U.S. House District 13 seat where the incumbent, Tedd Budd, (R), is battling against Kathy Manning, (D) and Tom Baily, (L), and Robert Corriher, (Green Party).

NC SENATE DISTRICT 30 RACE

Another race to watch is the NC Senate District 30 race where incumbent Phil Berger, (R), is taking on Jen Mangrum, (D) and Michael Jordan (L).

NC SENATE DISTRICT 27 RACE

Greensboro Democrat Michael Garrett is making a run for District 27 seat in the North Carolina Senate against Republican Trudy Wade.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 5 RACE

Denise Adams, (D), is running against incumbent Virginia Foxx, (R), in the U.S. House District 5 Race.

US HOUSE DISTRICT 6 RACE

U.S. House District 6 incumbent, Mark Walker, (R), is running against Ryan Watts, (D).

NC HOUSE DISTRICT 59 RACE

Republican incumbent Jon Hardister will take on Steven Buccini, (D) for the house 59 district race.

NC HOUSE DISTRICT 61 RACE

Democratic incumbent Mary Pricey Harrison is running against Alissa Batts, (R)

SHERIFF RACES

GUILFORD COUNTY

Incumbent Republican Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes will face off against Democrat challenger Danny Rogers in November.

FORSYTH COUNTY

Democrat Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. is up against Republican William T. (Bill) Schatzman in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s race.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Republican challenger Greg Seabolt will take on Libertarian candidate, Eric Hicks in the run for sheriff in Randolph Co.

INFORMATION ON CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS ON 2018 BALLOT

Right to Hunt and Fish

This amendment would acknowledge the right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife, and to use traditional methods to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife. The amendment does not define “traditional methods.”

This right would be subject to laws passed by the Legislature and rules (i) to promote wildlife conservation and management and (ii) to preserve the future of hunting and fishing. If it passes, the amendment will not affect any laws regarding trespassing, property rights or eminent domain. The amendment does not address its effect on local laws concerning public safety or on commercial hunting and fishing.

The amendment would also establish that public hunting and fishing are a preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife.

This is just a short summary of the amendment. Find out more, HERE.

Changes to Current Victims’ Rights Amendment

Currently, the North Carolina Constitution guarantees victims of certain crimes the following rights:

• The right to be informed of and present at proceedings related to the accused.

• The right to be heard at sentencing of the accused.

• The right to receive restitution.

• The right to information regarding the crime, how the criminal justice system works, and the rights and services available to victims.

• The right to be informed about the final result of the case.

• The right to be informed of an escape, release, or pardon.

• The right to express views to the Governor or appropriate agency considering release.

• The right to confer with the prosecutor.

If this amendment is adopted, the Constitution would also guarantee victims the following rights:

• To be treated with dignity and respect.

• Reasonable, accurate, and timely notice of a proceeding, upon request.

• To be present at any proceeding, upon request.

• To be reasonably heard at additional kinds of court hearings.

• Restitution in a reasonably timely manner, when ordered by the court.

• Information about the crime, upon request.

• To reasonably confer with the prosecutor.

Today, victims have legal rights if the crime was a major felony, certain domestic violence cases, or one of several other kinds of serious crimes. The amendment would expand the types of offenses that trigger victims’ rights to include all crimes against the person and felony property crimes. These rights would also apply in these cases if committed by juveniles.

This amendment directs the Legislature to create a procedure, by motion to the court, for a victim to assert his or her rights. Nothing in this proposed amendment creates a claim against the State or allows the victim to challenge any decision the court makes. The defendant may not use failure to provide these rights as a ground for relief in any civil or criminal matter.

The public fiscal note that accompanied this legislation estimates that these changes to our justice system will cost about $11 million per year.

This is just a short summary of the amendment. Find out more, HERE.

Cap Maximum State Income Tax at 7%

The current maximum personal and corporate income tax rate in our State Constitution is 10%. This proposed amendment makes the new limit 7%.

This proposed amendment does not reduce your current taxes. It does not change the current individual income tax rate of 5.499%, and it does not change the current corporate income tax rate of 3%. Instead, it limits how much the state income tax rate could go up.

This proposed amendment applies only to state income taxes. It does not affect sales taxes, property taxes, or federal taxes.

Income taxes are one of the ways State government raises the money to pay for core services such as public education, public health, and public safety.

The proposed amendment does not include any exceptions. Therefore, in times of disaster or recession, the State could have to take measures such as cutting core services, raising sales taxes or fees, or increasing borrowing.

This is just a short summary of the amendment. Find out more, HERE.

Require Photographic Identification to Vote

This amendment requires you to show photographic identification to a poll-worker before you can vote in person. It does not apply to absentee voting.

The Legislature would make laws providing the details of acceptable and unacceptable forms of photographic identification after passage of the proposed amendment. The Legislature would be authorized to establish exceptions to the requirement to present photographic identification before voting. However, it is not required to make any exceptions.

There are no further details at this time on how voters could acquire valid photographic identification for the purposes of voting. There is no official estimate of how much this proposal would cost if it is approved.

This is just a short summary of the amendment. Find out more, HERE.

Legislature to Control Judicial Appointments

This proposed constitutional amendment would create a new process for filling judicial vacancies. The Legislature would play the dominant role in this process.

In North Carolina, the people have a constitutional right to elect judges. Currently, when a judge leaves office before the end of his or her term, the Governor appoints a new judge. In most instances, the person who is appointed by the Governor holds office for less than 2 years, until the next general election.

This proposed amendment would take away the Governor’s current authority to select a replacement judge. The amendment would give the Legislature most of the control over judicial appointments.

Under the amendment, the Legislature chooses 2 or more finalists after they are reviewed by a commission to determine if they are qualified. A person is qualified to hold the office of Justice or Judge if the person is an attorney who is licensed to practice law in North Carolina, is registered to vote, and has not yet reached mandatory retirement age.

The Governor then must choose one of the 2 or more finalists that the Legislature selected. If the Governor does not appoint someone from the Legislature’s approved list within 10 days, the Legislature elects someone to fill the vacancy.

Under the amendment, the Governor cannot veto any bill that recommends or selects the person to fill a judicial vacancy.

This proposed amendment weakens voters’ constitutional right to elect judges by lengthening how long an appointed judge will serve before an election is held. Today, appointed judges serve until the next election. If the amendment passes, appointed judges would serve up to 4 years before voters could elect or replace them.

The amendment applies to judges on the State Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, and trial courts in each county.

The Legislature has the constitutional authority to add 2 additional seats to the Supreme Court. If this amendment passes, then the Legislature could use this newly granted power to choose unelected Supreme Court Justices for 2 newly created vacant seats. These legislatively-chosen judges would serve for up to 4 years before voters could elect or replace them.

This is just a short summary of the amendment. Find out more, HERE.

Party Leaders in Legislature to Control Ethics and Elections Board Appointments;

Eliminate Nonpartisan Representation on Board

Today, North Carolina has a 9-member Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections to administer ethics and elections law. The Governor appoints 8 of 9 members of this board from nominees provided by the 2 largest political parties. The Governor appoints the 9th member, who is not a member of a political party, from nominations provided by the other 8 members.

The Legislature passed a law in 2017 establishing an 8-member board to administer elections, ethics, and lobbying laws. The North Carolina Supreme Court struck that law down as unconstitutional because it took executive authority from the Governor. The 2017 law also lacked representation of unaffiliated voters.

This proposed amendment would overturn that Supreme Court decision. It would reduce the current board from 9 members to 8 by removing the only member who represents unaffiliated voters.

If the amendment passes, majority and minority political party leaders in the Legislature would nominate the potential members of the board. There is an argument that nominated members could include members of the Legislature itself. The Governor then would have to choose the 8 members from the finalists the legislative leaders selected. This process would likely create a board of 4 Democrats and 4 Republicans. If the amendment passes, there would be no 9th nonpartisan member.

Removing the 9th board member may result in a 4-4 partisan deadlock vote. Under current law, a tie on this board could drastically restrict early voting opportunities.

The board’s responsibilities would include enforcing ethics and elections laws, which includes lobbying, campaign finance, and early voting, among other things. So, the board would oversee the legislative leaders and the Governor who picked them.

If this Amendment passes, it would be only the 2nd board authorized in our constitution. The other is the State Board of Education.

This is just a short summary of the amendment. Find out more, HERE.

