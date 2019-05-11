GREENSBORO, N.C. — Voters in several Triad cities and counties headed to the polls Tuesday on Election Day! Polls close at 7:30 p.m. but check back here for updates as they will be added as they come into the WFMY News 2 newsroom.

Here are a few important races we're watching:

HIGH POINT:

Voters will choose a mayor, between incumbent Jay Wagner and Carlvena Foster. Citizens will also vote on several city council candidates, and decide how to spend $50 million in a bond referendum.

BURLINGTON:

Voters will also choose a mayor, between incumbent Ian Baltutis and challenger Joey Cook, Sr. There's also a ballot for two city council seats.

TOWN OF SUMMERFIELD:

Voters will choose a new mayor, between former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes and Danny Nelson. Either contender will be new to the position. Current Mayor Gail Dunham is not running.

