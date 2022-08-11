Bobby Kimbrough wins seat for Forsyth County sheriff

Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough defeated Ernie Leyba (R-NC).

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Incumbent Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has won the seat for sheriff, according to the NC State Board of Elections’ website.

Kimbrough (D-NC) assumed office in 2018. He has served in law enforcement for almost 40 years.

He defeated Ernie Leyba (R-NC).

Kimbrough was born and raised in Forsyth County and graduated from North Forsyth High School.

According to Forsyth County’s website, he started his law enforcement career in 1984 as a police officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

He became an arson investigator with the Winston-Salem Fire Department in 1987 while serving in the role of Assistant Fire Marshal.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.