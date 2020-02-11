Guilford County voters decide: $300M school bond, sales tax increase

Both are on the ballot. We'll have updates on what voters decide in this story.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County voters will want to pay close attention to the end of their ballot because they will decide on two school funding issues. One is a bond, the other is a sales tax increase. Keep checking this story on Election Day to find out if voters are saying yay or nay to either of these items.

Two items at the bottom of the ballot:

$300 million bonds for Guilford County Schools: This is for new school facilities, improving existing ones as well as furnishings and equipment.

1/4% local sales tax raise: This would help pay for the repair and renovation of Guilford County School buildings. The County Manager estimates around $19 million. The tax doesn't apply to prepared food, the food you buy at the grocery store, prescriptions, gas, or vehicles.

Why are these things on the ballot?

Go back in November 2019, the district released a $2 billion master plan to overhaul the district's aging schools. No school would be left untouched. But the plan needs funding in order to begin.

What about lottery money?

In Guilford County, lottery money totaled $31 million last year. Of that, $5 million was used on school construction.

The school system doesn't get to decide how the lottery money is spent -- state lawmakers decide.

What if one passes but the other doesn't?