About half of North Carolina has voted

RALEIGH, N.C. — With just a few days left of early voting, North Carolina State Board of Elections officials say nearly half of registered voters have cast their ballots.

The state board said total voter turnout would reach 50 percent sometime Wednesday morning.

Officials say more than 2.8 million voters have gone to the polls so far, nearing the 2,955,600 votes during the entire 2016 early voting period.

Combined with more than 819,000 by-mail ballots, more than 3.6 million North Carolinians have already voted, about 49.6 percent of all registered voters.

Early voting ends Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m., but officials say don't wait to get out and vote. The final few days of early voting are usually the busiest, and you may have to wait in line at some sites.

In 2016, more than 561,000 voters cast ballots on the last Thursday and Friday of early voting - the highest turnout during a two-day span that year.

If you aren't registered to vote, the early voting period is your final chance to get registered and cast your ballot.

Voters who got an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their completed ballot in person at an early voting site in their county.