With the power to make decisions that affect your everyday life, such as introducing new bills and resolutions, a lot is at stake in the upcoming race.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District is a key component in the 2020 election.

With the power to make decisions that affect your everyday life, such as introducing new bills and resolutions, a lot is at stake in the upcoming race.

The race for District 6 is pivotal because it will determine whether the GOP will maintain the majority in the NC General Assembly.

District 6 has been represented by incumbent republican Mark Walker since 2015, and the Triad will get a new congressman or congresswoman in this year’s election.

Democratic nominee Kathy Manning and republican candidate Joseph Lee Haywood will face off to claim a seat in the US House of Representatives in order to represent North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District.

State judges approved a new map of the district last year.

The district includes all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County. However, before, it included parts of Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Chatham, Lee and Person counties.

In a March interview with WFMY News 2, Manning said she plans to focus on accessible health care, investing in schools and teachers, raising the minimum wage, women’s health and climate change.

"This is a great district. This is a Triad district that makes sense because we've got all of Guilford County, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point in one district and those are communities that have so much in common - common strengths and common issues that need to be addressed," she said.

Haywood told WFMY News 2 in March that the Triad should bring opportunity zones to the district. The zones encourage long-term investments in low-income and rural neighborhoods.

He said if elected, he wants to focus on reducing the national debt, finishing the border wall with Mexico, and giving states more power when it comes to education.

A Little About Each Candidate

Manning lives in Greensboro, she earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a J.D. from the University of Michigan. Her career experience includes working as an attorney and a small business owner.

Born and raised in Charlotte, Haywood eventually settled in Greensboro and moved to Summerfield 19 years ago. Haywood has also been a small business owner selling industrial maintenance supplies to commercial and government accounts.

The latest polls from RealClearPolitics.com and projects.fivethirtyeight.com show Manning in the lead.

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.