How long are lines at Triad early voting sites?

How long will you have to stay in line? Some local board of elections sites are tracking information to help you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early voting is seeing a record turn out this year. With the turnout, come the lines, and nobody wants to take more time than necessary to vote if they don't have to do so.

Thankfully, some Triad counties are here to help. These Board of Elections websites are keeping track of how fast lines are moving, and updating the information to their website.

If you visit their sites, you'll be able to estimate how long it lines are taking and plan to fulfill your civic duties accordingly, with maximum efficiency.

Keep in mind, these websites are not perfect predictors of wait times. They are meant to be tools to help you get out and vote!

Guilford County Board of Elections:

Guilford County Government Guilford County Early Voting Stations Charlotte Hawkins Brown Kimball Hall NC A&T University (Dudley Building) Pleasant Garden Town Hall UNCG Kaplan Center for Wellness Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse Leonard Recreation Center Trotter Active Adult Center Griffin Recreation Center Deep River Recreation Center Allen Jay Recreation Center High Point Pks & Rec Adm Bldg Roy B Culler Jr Senior Center Gateway University North Campus

Forsyth County Board of Elections: