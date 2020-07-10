How to register to vote in North Carolina

The deadline to register to vote is this Friday. You can register by mail or online.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Friday is the last day North Carolinians can register to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In order to register to vote in North Carolina, you must be a United States citizen, be a resident of North Carolina with your county listed on your voter registration, and have lived their at least 30 days prior to the date of the election and be 18 years or older, by the day of the general election.

Here's how you can register to vote in North Carolina:

Online:

You can register to vote by filling out the North Carolina Voter Registration Application in English or Spanish.

North Carolina Voter Registration Form

You can also register by submitting the voter registration application online through the NCDMV

According to state officials, there is no fee to apply for voter registration through the PayIt online service on the NCDMV's website and you do not need to create an account with PayIt.

You can simply apply by using the "guest" account option provided.

Once the online application is complete, it is sent to the N.C. State Board of Elections, which handles voter registrations.

If there are any issues with the application or if more information is needed, your county board of elections will contact you to complete the process.

State officials say voter registration applications submitted fewer than 25 days before an election will not be processed until after the election. You may still register to vote in person using same-day registration in your county during the early voting period.

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 general election is this Friday. Any eligible individuals who miss the deadline may register to vote and cast a ballot at the same time during early voting with same-day registration.

By-mail:

North Carolina residents may use the North Carolina Voter Registration Application to register to vote or to update their name, address or party affiliation.

Keep in mind the deadline is this Friday.

In order to register to vote or update your current voter registration you'll need to:

Complete a North Carolina Voter Registration Application and make sure to complete all required fields.

Print the application.

Sign the application on ink and paper. If you are a new registrant, you must submit the original application by mail or in-person. If you are an existing registrant in the county and are using the form to update your information, you may also fax or email the signed form.

Mail the form to your county board of elections.

Failure to complete a required field will slow your registration.

If the application is complete and you meet all qualifications to vote, the county board of elections will mail you a voter registration card.

State officials say this mailing is non-forwardable and serves to verify your address. If the U.S. Postal Service returns a card as undeliverable, a second mailing will be sent. If the second mailing is returned as undeliverable, the voter registration will be denied.

Voter registration applicants who submit their form before the voter registration deadline for the next election should receive their voter card within two weeks.

Applicants should contact their county board of elections if they do not receive their voter card.

You cannot register to vote in North Carolina if you are serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole or post-release supervision.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, by order of the court, you may now register and vote if you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution, and you do not know of another reason that your probation, post-release supervision, or parole was extended.

Once you have completed a felony sentence, including any probation, parole, or post-release supervision, or received a pardon, you are eligible to register and vote. State officials say no additional documentation is needed.

If you have been discharged from probation, you are eligible to register and vote, even if you still owe money or have a civil lien.

State officials say an inactive voter is still a registered voter. A voter who is inactive status will be asked to confirm their addresses when they appear to vote. No special document is required.