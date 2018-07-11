GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- To say midterm elections for 2018 was just another election year would be a huge understatement. The election was historic in the Triad and across the nation.

There are new sheriff's in the Triad

In Guilford County, Sheriff BJ Barnes was unseated after 24 years and in Forsyth County, 20 year Sheriff Bill Schatzman also lost his reelection bid.

Adding to the history, both Guilford and Forsyth will have its first African American sheriffs.

Sheriff changes are also coming to Davidson County as Incumbent David Grice was unseated by former NC Highway Patrol Trooper, Ritchie Simmons.

In Randolph County there's also a new sheriff in town, Greg Seabolt; Incumbent Robert Graves lost in the May Primary.

In Surry County incumbent sheriff Jimmy Combs lost to Mount Airy native Steve Hiatt.

NC Senate District 27 Race

Despite all the negative ads and ugly rhetoric, Michael Garrett ousted Sen. Trudy Wade.

Five Historic Wins from Midterms in Other States

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, youngest congresswoman ever

Jared Polis, first openly gay man elected governor

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, first Muslim women elected to Congress

Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland, first Native American women elected to Congress

Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia, Texas' first Latinas elected to Congress

