'We take special measures' | How local board of elections offices are counting your votes

Starting Friday, some board of elections will begin phase 2 of absentee by mail votes postmarked by Election Day

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — Even though your civic duty to vote ended Tuesday, it's just the beginning for Board of Elections offices across the state.

There's a lot that needs to get done behind the scenes before election workers get to counting ballots.

Rockingham County Board of Elections Director, Janet Odell said her team spent the day reviewing and tallying ballots the state board mandated the county review.

"They chose one of our precincts and one of our one stop sites,” Odell said. “The one stop site will take the longest because we had more voters show up at that site."



Starting Friday, the board will begin phase 2 of absentee by mail votes post marked by Election Day.

Next week the board will begin to review their more than 500 provisional ballots.



Those are ballots where there's questions about a voters eligibly.

“Here in Rockingham County we do take special measures to make sure all the checks and balances are being done,” Odell said. “If you put your ballot into that machine your vote has counted."

In Guilford County, no ballots will be counted until next week.

"We're going to have the board of elections approve ballots and we will begin counting them on our ballot tabulator, said Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Board of Elections Director.



Until then, voter history is being checked and mail in ballots are being sorted as they come in.

“If you cast your vote into that tabulator your vote counted,” Collicutt said. “I think that's the bigger message, even if the website might not have it yet.”



So far, Election Day, early voting, and all by mail ballots received by Monday have been counted.

More than 40,000 ballots need to be reviewed for possible voter eligibility issues across the state.

