Ivanka, Tiffany Trump coming to Charlotte for multiple campaign events this week

President Trump and members of his family have made a number of stops in North Carolina recently, as the state is expected to be key to winning the election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both Ivanka and Tiffany Trump will attend campaign events for President Donald Trump in Charlotte this week, the Donald J. Trump for President campaign confirmed Monday.

On Tuesday, Tiffany Trump will headline two events in Charlotte: a "Breakfast with Tiffany" event at 9 a.m. and a "MAGA Meet-Up" at 10:45 a.m.

For both events, Tiffany Trump is expected to meet with young women and speak on President Trump's influence on millennials.

"The President understands that young America does not want to backslide into socialism driven by big, overreaching government, but rather enjoy the freedom and liberty that has been the promise of America since its founding," Tiffany Trump said in a statement. "I’m excited to be meeting with young, female leaders in Charlotte to talk with them about how President Trump’s policies have delivered for them!"

Then on Wednesday, Ivanka Trump will be participating in a "conversation with local supporters" at 9:30 a.m. in Charlotte.

"During my travel across North Carolina, I've been able to see and hear first hand how President Trump's policies have had a positive impact on North Carolinians," Ivanka Trump said in a release.

Ivanka Trump is expected to discuss President Trump's Make America Great Again agenda with those in attendance.

"From increasing access to child care, to funding our military and delivering trade deals that prioritize America's great farmers, North Carolinians have experienced real, and lasting change as a result of this President," Ivanka Trump said. "The best is yet to come with four more years of President Trump!"