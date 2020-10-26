Ivanka Trump to campaign in Charlotte

Ivanka Trump will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday, October 28 to participate in a conversation with supporters.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced Ivanka Trump will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday, October 28 to participate in a conversation with supporters.

"During my travel across North Carolina, I've been able to see and hear first hand how President Trump's policies have had a positive impact on North Carolinians," Ivanka Trump said.

"From increasing access to child care, to funding our military and delivering trade deals that prioritize America's great farmers, North Carolinians have experienced real, and lasting change as a result of this President. The best is yet to come with four more years of President Trump," she added.

The campaign has not released the location details at this time.

Vice President Mike Pence will rally in Greensboro, Greenville, SC, and Wilmington Tuesday.

Pence will speak to supporters at a 'Make America Great Again!' event. Greensboro's rally is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. Pence's schedule has him in Greenville, SC and Wilmington the same day.