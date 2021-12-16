Jeff Jackson drops out of North Carolina Senate race

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After holding town halls in every North Carolina county, State Senator Jeff Jackson is dropping out of the race to replace Richard Burr in the US Senate.
"We’ve run a strong campaign, but everyone needs to know when to step aside,” he said in a video on Twitter Thursday morning. “Cheri Beasley is consistently leading in the polls. She has also served honorably for over two decades and has always fought on the side of justice. She’s wonderful. I’m going to be her first endorsement as our party’s presumptive nominee. We have to come together right now.”
Cheri Beasley is a former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice who served from 2019 to 2020.
This is s a developing story. We'll update you with more information as soon as we learn more.