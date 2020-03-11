Joe Biden is "not so confident" he'll win North Carolina but feels good

WFMY News 2 talked one-on-one with the candidate on the morning of the election.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the morning on the 2020 election, Former Vice President Joe Biden said he was "not so confident" he'd win North Carolina but "I feel good about North Carolina."

The statement came during a six minute interview with WFMY News 2's Ben Briscoe.

"Briscoe: Thanks for making time in your busy schedule,

Biden: North Carolina is important man.

Briscoe: Going into tonight, what makes you so confident you’ll win this important state?

Biden: Well I’m not so confident, I never, I’m superstitious. I’ve run a number of times. I don’t count a win until I break through the tape. But I feel good about North Carolina. The turnout has been incredible. The turnout has been higher than anytime before. The American people are out speaking in the middle of this crisis we have in the pandemic. As well as the employment situation. Look presidents don’t get to pick who votes. Voters get to the pick the president. And I’m counting on it.”

WFMY News 2 also interviewed Donald Trump Jr. on the morning of the election.

Real Clear Politics reveals as of Friday, the average poll is down to just a 1.2 point lead for Biden in North Carolina. If you put that percentage point into terms of registered voters, that means if less than 88,000 voters change their minds, President Trump would win our state. North Carolina is a state Trump has to win according to political experts.

"Biden-Harris can win the election without North Carolina, I don't think Trump can," Thom Little, UNCG political science professor said. "If Trump wins North Carolina, that's going to tell me at that point the Trump-Pence ticket still has a shot."

The reason why is because of three other swing states. Right now, if you trust the polls, Biden has sizeable leads in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. That means it's more important for Trump to take Florida and North Carolina instead.

WHEN DO WE FIND OUT WHO WON THE ELECTION?

When polls close in the U.S. presidential election, it could take days or possibly weeks to find out if Trump or Biden won. Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail because of coronavirus, meaning a delay in counting all the votes is highly likely. The North Carolina State Board of Election said absentee ballots will be accepted until Nov. 12 as long as ballots are mailed by Election Day

