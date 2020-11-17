Josh Stein declares victory in NC attorney general race

The incumbent NC attorney general said he has won the 2020 race for re-election on his social media platforms.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Incumbent North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein has declared victory in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Stein tweeted out the declaration, citing 3,000 provisional mail-in votes pushing him over the edge in a tight race between him and challenger Jim O'Neill.

We won! Since Election Day, we've added more than 3,000 provisional and mail-in votes to our margin, which now stands at 13,809 -- greater than the threshold for a recount. 1/https://t.co/XDXdLDoviZ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) November 17, 2020

I am deeply thankful to and humbled by the more than 2.7 million North Carolinians who voted for me and the tens of thousands of people who helped power our campaign to victory. 2/ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) November 17, 2020

"Protecting all the people of North Carolina — whether from crime, consumer fraud, addiction, pollution or discrimination — has been a privilege," Stein continued, "I am eager to get to work for another term as your Attorney General to make North Carolina even safer and stronger."

As of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Associated Press has not yet declared Stein the winner.