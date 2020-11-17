x
Josh Stein declares victory in NC attorney general race

The incumbent NC attorney general said he has won the 2020 race for re-election on his social media platforms.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Incumbent North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein has declared victory in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Stein tweeted out the declaration, citing 3,000 provisional mail-in votes pushing him over the edge in a tight race between him and challenger Jim O'Neill.

"Protecting all the people of North Carolina — whether from crime, consumer fraud, addiction, pollution or discrimination — has been a privilege," Stein continued, "I am eager to get to work for another term as your Attorney General to make North Carolina even safer and stronger."

As of 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Associated Press has not yet declared Stein the winner.

 

On Friday, the race remained close but didn't appear close enough for O'Neill to be able to request a recount. For a recount in North Carolina, the candidate must be trailing by no more than 0.5 percent of the total votes cast or no more than 10,000 votes, whichever is less.

