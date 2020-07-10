Judge weighing North Carolina absentee ballot procedures

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether NC is providing voters sufficient opportunity to fix absentee ballots that arrive without witness information.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether North Carolina is providing voters sufficient opportunity to fix absentee ballots that arrive without full information on who witnessed it.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen was holding a hearing on Wednesday afternoon concerning a trio of lawsuits filed over how the state handles absentee ballot.

Late last month, the State Board of Elections had agreed to allow voters to fix problems with incomplete witness info by sending in an affidavit and not starting a new ballot from scratch and having it witnessed again.