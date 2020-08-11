North Carolina Black female leaders react to Kamala Harris becoming Vice President-elect

Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black and South Asian woman elected as vice president of the United States.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Kamala Harris recently named as the first woman of color elected to serve as vice president of the United States, African-American female leaders in the Charlotte area have been reacting to the historic moment.

“First of all, I'm glad I was able to see it,” North Carolina congresswoman Dr. Alma Adams said.

Adams recalled being in her car when the election was called for former vice president Joe Biden and Harris, and it made her emotional.

“Tears came to my eyes this morning," Adams said. "I called my granddaughters up, and I said, 'Now you see!'”

Adams said it made her remember when Black women couldn’t even vote.

“I was a sophomore before my mother got a chance to even vote; I was in college,” Adams said.

Adams said it speaks volumes Harris went to a historically Black college (HBCU).

“She’s not a Harvard graduate, but she's a Howard graduate," Adams said.

Adams believes it could give HBCU’s more recognition.

“The students who may be looking at going to college [may say], 'Well, you know what, I want to go to an HBCU because we have our vice president [and] she's a graduate of an HBCU,” Adams said.

NAACP Charlotte president Corine Mack said Harris is a lot of first.

“First Black woman, first Jamaican woman, first Asian-American woman, first woman,” Mack said.“It's just something to be proud of."

Mack is excited to have Harris representing those cultures and America on the world stage.

“To have her in the position that’s the second most important position in the country and probably the most respected in the world is fantastic,” Mack said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted saying: "I'm proud to be an American. I'm proud to be a Democrat. I'm proud to be a Black woman. I'm proud to be the Mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina where Joe Biden is our President and Kamala Harris is our Vice President!"