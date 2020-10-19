Kamala Harris set to make campaign stop in Asheville, Charlotte Wednesday

The visit comes more than a week after two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris is set to be in Asheville and Charlotte Wednesday, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign announced Monday.

This comes after her Charlotte trip was canceled last week when two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Harris instead held a virtual event Thursday on the first day of early voting.

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, Harris was not in close contact as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with either staff member and did not quarantine. The staff members were a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, the communications director to Harris.

Harris returned to in-person campaigning Monday. According to the Biden campaign, Harris has been tested twice for COVID-19 since October 8 with negative results. Her most recent test was Wednesday.

Harris was last in the battleground state of North Carolina on September 28. She spoke about the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act in Raleigh during that visit.