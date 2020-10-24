Kanye West registers as a write-in candidate for CT ballot

The CT Secretary of State's office confirmed on October 23 that the Grammy-winning musician registered.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Kanye West is no stranger to the spotlight. Throughout his career, he has seemed to be a magnet for attention through his actions and comments. Now the musician has decided to run for the highest office in the land.

The Connecticut Secretary of State's Office confirmed with FOX61 Friday, that West had registered with the state as a write-in candidate. Any votes for the multi-platinum rapper will count in the state of Connecticut.

West announced his candidacy in the summer and has been fighting to get his name on the ballot in multiple states.

According to the CT Post, West had fundraised $14,255 for his campaign as of September 30.

West announced his candidacy in July and is running as part of the "Birthday Party." His running mate is Michelle Tidball.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020