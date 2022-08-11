Hochul declared victory and spoke to her constituents before midnight. Zeldin said the race was still too close to call

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News has declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's face.

Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend.

Hochul declared victory and spoke to her constituents before midnight. Zeldin has yet to comment.

Zeldin spoke to his supporters just before midnight and told them the race was too close to call. "This race will get closer and closer as the night goes on," he said.

Hochul, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger spent Sunday and Monday making a final push to voters across New York State.

Hochul was joined by President Biden, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and others on Sunday in Yonkers. Days before that, on Thursday, she got support from Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during an event in New York City.

Hochul, a Buffalo native, served as lieutenant governor under Andrew Cuomo from 2015 to 2021. She became governor on Aug. 24, 2021, following his resignation following a sexual harassment investigation.

Zeldin spent Sunday morning stumping in West Seneca, where he pushed bail reform one last time in Western New York.

“When you all go to sleep on Jan. 1, in the State of New York, cashless bail will be suspended,” he said.

Zeldin's run for governor included a man who wandered on stage with a weapon during a Rochester-area campaign stop and, more recently, two people being shot outside his Long Island home.