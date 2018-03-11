GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – WFMY News 2, will have extended election coverage on Election Day.

There are plenty of ways to watch and get real-time race results quickly.

HOW TO WATCH COVERAGE

1. On WFMY News 2’s Main Channel: WFMY

2. On 2.1, Time Warner Cable Channel 1256

3. Download the WFMY News 2 app to watch live stream cams, live newscasts Apple Users, Android Users

4. Live on WFMY News 2 site

5. Live on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page

WAYS TO GET ELECTION RESULTS

1. Download the WFMY News 2 App, then tap on Election Results Apple Users, Android Users

2. Click on the Election Results tab on the WFMY News 2 site

3. Check the WFMY News 2 Facebook page

4. Watch WFMY News 2 at 11

