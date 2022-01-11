x
Elections

Live elections results | Covering the vote in North Carolina

It's Election Day in North Carolina. Our crews are keeping up with the biggest races across the Piedmont Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. 

Click here to see maps and real-time results.

Tune in to our live election show from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ - available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Our crews are in the field covering all the hot races across the Piedmont Triad. We'll keep you posted on the results in this story. 

Text your elections questions to 336-379-5775. 

Credit: WFMY

Check out our interactive elections map: 

US Senate Race

Current Sen. Richard Burr served three terms and will not be running for re-election. Our crews are following these candidates: 

  • Republican Tedd Budd
  • Democrat Cheri Beasley

US Congress District 6

This will be a race to watch because of the new congressional maps drawn for North Carolina. Here are the candidates we're following: 

  • Democrat Kathy Manning
  • Republican Christian Castelli

Forsyth County District Attorney

Democrat Denise S. Hartsfield is running against incumbent Republican Jim O'Neil.

Hartsfield is a former Forsyth County District Court Judge. She served five terms after being first elected in 2002.

O'Neil has served as Forsyth County District Attorney for 13 years, since being appointed in 2009 by former Governor Bev Perdue. He is in his third term if he wins it will be his fourth elected term. O'Neil ran for North Carolina Attorney General in 2020 and lost to Josh Stein. 

Guilford County Sheriff's Race

  • Incumbent Democrat Danny rogers
  • Republican Phil Byrd

Forsyth County Sheriff's Race

  • Incumbent Democrat Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr.
  • Republican Ernie G. Leyba

Rockingham County Sheriff's Race

  • Incumbent Republican Sam Page
  • Democrat Tyrone Scales
  • Darren Wright

Alamance County Sheriff's Race

  • Incumbent Republican Terry S. Johnson
  • Democrat Kelly T. White

Randolph County Sheriff's Race

  • Incumbent Republican Greg Seabolt
  • Democrat Sean Walker

