Live elections results | Covering the vote in North Carolina

It's Election Day in North Carolina. Our crews are keeping up with the biggest races across the Piedmont Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives.

Our crews are in the field covering all the hot races across the Piedmont Triad. We'll keep you posted on the results in this story.

US Senate Race

Current Sen. Richard Burr served three terms and will not be running for re-election. Our crews are following these candidates:

Republican Tedd Budd

Democrat Cheri Beasley

US Congress District 6

This will be a race to watch because of the new congressional maps drawn for North Carolina. Here are the candidates we're following:

Democrat Kathy Manning

Republican Christian Castelli

Forsyth County District Attorney

Democrat Denise S. Hartsfield is running against incumbent Republican Jim O'Neil.

Hartsfield is a former Forsyth County District Court Judge. She served five terms after being first elected in 2002.

O'Neil has served as Forsyth County District Attorney for 13 years, since being appointed in 2009 by former Governor Bev Perdue. He is in his third term if he wins it will be his fourth elected term. O'Neil ran for North Carolina Attorney General in 2020 and lost to Josh Stein.

Guilford County Sheriff's Race

Incumbent Democrat Danny rogers

Republican Phil Byrd

Forsyth County Sheriff's Race

Incumbent Democrat Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr.

Republican Ernie G. Leyba

Rockingham County Sheriff's Race

Incumbent Republican Sam Page

Democrat Tyrone Scales

Darren Wright

Alamance County Sheriff's Race

Incumbent Republican Terry S. Johnson

Democrat Kelly T. White

Randolph County Sheriff's Race

Incumbent Republican Greg Seabolt

Democrat Sean Walker

