How to make sure you're registered to vote

Are you registered to vote in the 2020 election? Are you sure? Make sure by checking!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2020 has been a whirlwind and that goes double for this year's presidential race. There have been discussions about absentee ballots, polling places, and much more.

Before you get into any of that, do you even know if you're registered to vote? Don't worry if you don't remember. Checking is pretty simple.

You just need to type your name and birth year. The tool will show your full name, your county, city, and zip code from the last time you voted. It will also show whether or not you're active in the system.

If you're inactive, don't panic! You can still register to vote at an early voting location. Those will be open from Oct. 15 - 31.