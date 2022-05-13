'The power is on a local level' | Greensboro march to the polls, last day of early voting in the midterm primary

Anthony Morgan, a Greensboro activist makes a final push to get folks to the polls before early voting ends May 14.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early voting wraps up Saturday ahead of primary election day May 17.

As of Wednesday, nearly 16,000 people have gotten their votes in early in Guilford County.

That number only makes up about 3 % of the county.

The Guilford County board of elections director Charlie Collicut said during primaries there is typically a lower turnout than in the general election.

“But this is when the parties are winding down their candidates then they’ll go face each other in November,” Cullicut said. “Within the party structure, this is important to know which candidates emerge. “

This is a unique primary because Greensboro's municipal races typically aren't on the same ballot as national races.

To get more folks involved in deciding who calls the shots in Greensboro, activist Anthony Morgan is asking folks to lace up their sneakers for a march to the polls.

Morgan said he wants those who don’t typically participate in midterm elections to get a better understanding of local races.

“The way this works is it starts at a local level from who controls our water, our sewers, our housing, our bonds, our school board, the places our kids learn," Morgan said. "It's all in the local process.”

The event is Saturday at noon. It'll start at Center City Park downtown Greensboro, with local candidates in attendance.

Early voting ends Saturday at 3 p.m. It's also the last day for those who have not registered to do so and vote the same day.



A march to the polls is planned for the final day of early voting to boost turnout.



Currently, about 3% of @GuilfordCounty has voted. pic.twitter.com/CyB3BLIYr3 — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) May 13, 2022

"Have all of the candidates coming from city council to the mayoral race. If I can have every office come and talk to and greet people is what I envision," Morgan said. "It gives voters the opportunity to ask questions and interact with candidates.

From there everyone will march to the old county courthouse at 301 West Market Street to boost early voting numbers before sites shut down at 3 p.m.

"We are not here to endorse any specific candidate this is an informative space," Morgan said. "And to carry that energy from this election to the regular elections."

Guilford County board of election officials said if residents come out at the same rate they are currently they expect about 24,000 voters during the midterm.

"It's going to take consistent years of pushing primaries to make people understand there’s really power in this process," Morgan said. "But we have to take advantage of it."

Click here for information on assigned voter locations, hours, and sample ballots in Guilford county.