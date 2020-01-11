Melania Trump to visit Huntersville Monday

Melania Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' event in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — With just days of campaigning left before Election Day 2020 on Tuesday, candidates' campaigns are continuing to make stops in battleground state North Carolina. Sunday, the Trump Campaign announced First Lady Melania Trump would visit Huntersville Monday

Melania Trump is expected to deliver remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' Event in Huntersville, which is about 14 miles away from Charlotte.

Sunday morning, Vice President Mike Pence attended a church service with Rev. Franklin Graham and spoke to supporters in the Boone area. Then Sunday night, President Donald Trump held a campaign event in Hickory, North Carolina.