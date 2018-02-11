WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – 1992, The Year of the Woman – More women were elected to Congress than any year before and we may witness a part two according to CBS.

This year, 53 women ran for Senate and 476 ran for the House of Representatives in the primaries. Nearly half of each group won their party nominations and are candidates on various ballots across the country this midterm election.

MORE: These women are poised to make history election night

CBS News shared a report from the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University, stating if women win all the races and toss-up races, they make up 24 percent of the House.

While if every woman running for the Senate won their race, 26 women would be in the Senate next year, comprising close to over a quarter of the body.

The Triad has a few of the women candidates running for the House and Senate, like Kathy Manning (D) who is running against incumbent Ted Budd (R) for US House District 13, Virginia Foxx (R) and DD Adams (D) for US House District 5.

RELATED: ELECTION 2018 | Hottest North Carolina Races To Watch As Election Day Nears

We spoke with political scientist Dr. Elizabeth Wemlinger at Salem College about the resurgence of women candidates.

Wemlinger says a lot of came after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, from which the widely covered Women’s Marches stemmed and encouraged women to run for office.

“Some of the 2016 election, some of the rhetoric around it motivated a lot of women to actually run.” she adds. There’s an issue with the pipeline in terms of family members, coworkers, and even political parties, encouraging them to run for office.”

With that representation comes a larger number of women voters, Wemlinger explained.

“We have the largest number of women voting in the history of the U.S. which is a huge moment for us.”

Wemlinger also believes that the #MeToo movement and more recent events like the Kavanaugh hearings “is going to have a likely impact on turnout.”

It’s no secret that younger voters make up a majority of the electorate, something that the Democrats hoped would give them an upper hand in the midterm, but only a third of Millennials are reported to plan to vote in the midterms, according to a recent GenForward poll.

But on Salem College’s campus, Wemlinger says she’s noticed young woman canvassing and voting and working directly with political parties to get out the vote more than she has before.

Wemlinger thinks this election will be the younger generation and women’s voters’ response to the 2016 election, no matter what side of the aisle they’re on.

“Especially those voters that maybe weren’t of voting age when Trump got elected and maybe those that were of voting age and decided to stay home because they didn’t like the candidates, this is their time to voice their discontent, to voice their dissatisfaction,” Wemlinger explained.

Wemlinger says that a difference between 1992 and 2018 could be the consistency in increase of women running for office, and that those increases may be in our near future.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY