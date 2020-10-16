More than 1 million North Carolinians have already voted in the 2020 election

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, North Carolina voters had cast 570,019 ballots by mail and 468,020 ballots in-person.

RALEIGH, N.C. — With a strong showing from mail-in and early voters, North Carolina on Friday eclipsed more than one million votes in the 2020 general election.

With more than two weeks until Election Day, more than 14% of registered voters have already cast ballots.

“We’re glad to see so many North Carolina voters performing their civic duty and letting their voice be heard by voting,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We look forward to more North Carolinians casting their ballot and staying safe while doing so.”

