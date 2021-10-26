VOTER GUIDE: 2021 Municipal Elections

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. It's important to note, the elections for Greensboro City Council and Greensboro Mayor have been rescheduled to 2022.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Maybe you only think of the presidential, congressional or senate races when you think of Election Day, but municipal elections are really important too. It's your chance to vote for your leaders at the local level. They're the ones making decisions on things like development, schools, parks, transportation, and much more.

North Carolina has more than 550 cities, towns and villages - also known as municipalities - and 461 are holding elections in November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. It's important to note, the elections for Greensboro City Council and Greensboro Mayor have been rescheduled to 2022.

Important Dates:

October 26, 2021 -- Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the November municipal elections.

October 30, 2021 -- One-stop early voting period ends for November municipal elections.

November 2, 2021 -- Election Day and the deadline for civilian absentee ballot return.

Voter Search Tool:

Use the voter search tool to see if there's an election in your municipality and where you can vote.

Full List of Elections:

Click here to narrow your search by county and see which contests are happening in your municipality and when.

Quick notes: