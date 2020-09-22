National Voter Registration Day celebrated across the country

The non-partisan holiday has been celebrated since 2012.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the nation are celebrating National Voter Registration Day by helping people register to vote.

The nonpartisan day was first observed in 2012. Since then, nearly 3 million voters have been registered on the civic holiday.

The holiday has been endorsed by several organizations including the National Association of Secretaries of State and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.