GREENSBORO, NC -- The US House of Representatives race for North Carolina's 13th district is one to watch. The congressional district contains Triad counties including parts of Guilford, Davie and Davidson Counties as well as Iredell and Rowan Counties. It's also getting national attention as democrats try to take back control of congress from the Republican Party.

Representative Ted Budd is the Republican incumbent. He lives in Davie County and won the seat back in 2016. Budd owns a gun shop in Forsyth County and ran as a political outsider - a point he is emphasizing again in this year's election.

His democratic challenger, Kathy Manning, is new to politics as well with a background practicing immigration law in North Carolina. Manning lives in Greensboro and is involved as a philanthropist and volunteer for several Greensboro projects including the Tanger Center for Performing Arts.

There are four people in this race: Ted Budd, Kathy Manning, Tom Bailey, the libertarian candidate and Robert Corriher from the Green Party.

