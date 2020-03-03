GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Super Tuesday, we'll find out which democrat and which republican will get to stake their claim for North Carolina's newly redrawn district 6. This is a hot race for our area because the district looks a lot different than years before.

State judges approved a new map of the district last year. The district now includes all of Guilford County and part of Forsyth County, whereas before, it included parts of Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Chatham, Lee and Person counties.

District 6 has been held by a republican since 1985, but political experts believe the newly redrawn lines could favor a democrat.

Here's who's on the ballot for each party:

DEMOCRATS:

Kathy Manning

Bruce Davis

Derwin Montgomery

Rhonda Foxx

Ed Hanes

REPUBLICANS:

Lee Haywood

Laura Pichardo

