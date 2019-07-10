GREENSBORO, N.C. — Primary Day is upon us in North Carolina. You can head to the polls on Tuesday, October 8 to vote as it narrows down who will run on the November ballot.

Polls are open Tuesday, October 8 from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. On Election Day, November 5, polls will also be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

IMPORTANT DATES

Voter Registration Deadline for the November Elections: October 11, 2019

In-Person Early Voting Begins: October 16, 2019

In-Person Early Voting Ends: November 1, 2019

Election Day: November 5, 2019

ARE YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE?

Are you registered to vote? To check your registration, Go HERE. This "Voter Lookup" tool will give you all of your registration information, including the districts you reside in for Congress, state House and Senate, Superior Court, county commission and board of education, among others. It will also show your Election Day polling place.

HOW TO VOTE IN NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina voters have a number of voting options – absentee by-mail, in-person early voting and Election Day, as well as military and overseas absentee voting. Absentee by-mail voting

Any registered N.C. voter may request and absentee ballot by mail by filling out the State Absentee Ballot Request Form. The voter’s county board of elections will then mail the voter a ballot, which the voter completes and has witnessed according to instructions. The voter then returns the voter ballot to his or her county board of elections. In-person early voting and Early voting allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days before Election Day. During early voting, registered voters may vote at any early voting site in their county of residence. Eligible individuals who missed the regular registration deadline may also register and vote during the early voting period (also called same-day registration). Same-day registrants must fill out a registration form and attest to their eligibility to vote and provide proof of residence (N.C. driver license, other government-issued photo ID, current utility bill, bank statement or government document showing name and address, or a current college/university photo ID card paired with proof of campus habitation).

HOW TO FIND ELECTION RESULTS

