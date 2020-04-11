NEW YORK — Rep. Ritchie Torres made history on election night after winning the U.S. House District 15 seat in New York.
The 32-year-old Democrat is the first openly gay Black man in Congress, according to the Democratic Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The caucus tweeted about the historic win saying Torres' "commitment to his #NY15 community and country will SHINE as he fights for quality housing, good-paying jobs and better schools."
The Associated Press projects Ritchie's victory with a landslide 88 percent of the vote with 397 of 490 precincts counted.
Torres thanked voters Tuesday night and noted that history was made through his defeat of Republican challenger Patrick Delices.
Speaking to his hometown, the representative said, "It is the honor of a lifetime to represent a borough filled with essential workers who risked their lives so that New York City could live. My pledge to the district is simple: I will fight for you."
