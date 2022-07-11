The race is on for North Carolina's Congressional District 6

On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6.

On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott.

Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in the Democratic primary for U.S. House NC District 6 on March 3, 2020.

The congressional map used in the 2020 election included only Guilford County and a part of Forsyth for District 6.

District 6 now includes all of Guilford County, Winston-Salem, Rockingham, and Caswell Counties.

Castelli advanced from the Republican primary on May 17.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.