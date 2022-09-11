North Carolina election results: Who won the key races?

Here's a list of some of the hottest US Senate and US House races.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Americans strove to the polls as control of Congress and state government seats in North Carolina were at hand for the 2022 midterm elections.

Nationally, Republicans were hopeful they would take control of the U.S Senate and the U.S House, while Democrats braced for disappointing results as historically the party in power usually loses congressional seats.

Here are some key takeaways following the Tuesday Midterm Election.

N.C. U.S. Senate: Ted Budd vs. Cheri Beasley

Ted Budd took the open seat for North Carolina U.S. Senate, defeating Cheri Beasley, according to CBS News.

Budd earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump and other influential conservatives. Budd has voiced opposition to Biden's energy policies and has sponsored legislation that would further restrict access to abortion following the Supreme Court's landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade.





U.S. House District 06: Kathy Manning vs. Christian Castelli

Democrat Kathy Manning is the projected winner in the race against Republican candidate Christian Castelli. The two faced off to claim a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent North Carolina in Congressional District 6.

Manning has held the post since 2020 after a redrawing of congressional maps gave Democrats an edge in District 6, which covered Guilford County and part of Forsyth County. According to her website, Manning believes in creating opportunities for the next generation through a quality education, and affordable higher education.

U.S. House District 8: Dan Bishop vs. Scott Huffman

Republican Dan Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 8th Congressional District by claiming 70% of the votes. District 8 covers Davidson County. Bishop's platform includes supporting forgivable loans to help local small business pay their employees, rent and mortgages during the coronavirus crisis. He also believes requiring a photo ID to vote in necessary.





U.S. House District 4: Valerie Foushee vs. Courtney Geels

Democrat Valerie Foushee is the projected winner of U.S. House in North Carolina's 4th Congressional District. This district covers Alamance County.

Foushee is a strong believer in women's rights, LGBT rights and immigrants' rights. She was a part of sponsoring legislation to prohibit wage discrimination on the basis of sex or gender and to remove barriers for women seeking to obtain an abortion. Foushee also helped sponsor legislation to close the Medicaid coverage gap, and she will continue this work in Congress.





U.S. House District 5: Virginia Foxx vs. Kyle Parrish

Republican Virginia Foxx wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District, according to AP News. This district covers part of Alamance, Orange, Durham, and Caswell Counties. Foxx is a supporter of pro-life, including banning elective abortion on developed, unborn children capable of feeling pain. She also supported Trump's tax reform law, the Tax and Jobs Act.





N.C. State Senate District 28: Gladys A. Robinson vs. Paul Shumacher

Projected winner and Democrat Gladys A. Robinson has served as state senator since 2010. Robinson serves Guilford County. She passed the Greensboro Small Enterprise bill in the North Carolina General Assembly which encourages the development of small businesses in the Greensboro area. She also introduced bills for funding in early childhood education and higher education.