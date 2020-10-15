Federal judge orders NC elections officials to update absentee voting rules

State officials must rewrite a directive issued in late September that allowed voters to fix a lack of a witness signature by returning an affidavit.

A federal judge has ordered North Carolina elections officials to update absentee voting rules to ensure that voters prove they have had someone witness their ballot.

Judge William Osteen issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday ordering state officials to rewrite a directive issued in late September that allowed voters to fix a lack of a witness signature by returning an affidavit. However, he said he wouldn’t block that kind of fix for small errors such as an incomplete witness address.