Lots of dates, dozens of candidates: What to know about 2022 NC elections

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's important to know what exactly will be on the ballot and what you are voting for. 2022 will be an important election year. There are midterms at the federal level and big races at the local level.
Between the dozens of candidates running for office and the long list of dates you need to know, the whole process can be very confusing. Let's simplify.
April 28 through May 14
- The early voting period across North Carolina. Folks can come to the polls before election day and cast their ballot early.
May 17
- Primary elections for partisan races like U.S. Senate, U.S. House, county sheriffs and more.
- Primary elections for non-partisan races, like Greensboro mayor and Greensboro city council.
- Greensboro mayoral candidates face off in a primary election. The two candidates who get the most votes on this day will move to the general election.
- Greensboro city council seats with an assigned district have a primary election. The top two vote-getters move to the general election.
- At-large Greensboro city council seats have a primary election. The top six vote-getters move to the general election where voters will pick three candidates.
- A decision will come on the $1.7 billion Guilford County Schools bond referendum as well as the quarter-cent sales tax increase. The May 17 vote on this is final.
July 26
- The general election will be held for many cities and towns across North Carolina. Not every city and town has something on this ballot.
- Greensboro has a few races in the July 26 general election.
- Greensboro will make the final decision on who will be the city's next mayor.
- Greensboro will make the final decision on open city council seats.
- Greensboro will make the final call on five bond referendums. They total $135 million for many different projects around the city.
- Any primary races from May 17 that are too close to call will move to a run-off election on July 26. It's not clear yet if any races will end up in this position.
November 8
- The general election for federal and local races. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Local races like sheriff, state house representative, state senator and more will be decided on November 8.