Blog: 2022 North Carolina Primary Election results

The primary election will determine who represents their respective party in the general elections later this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is the North Carolina Primary Election. Most races will have candidates moving onto general elections either at the federal, state, or local level.

WFMY News 2 has crews across North Carolina tracking some of the biggest races. This blog will be updated throughout election night to keep you updated on where races stand and when a winner gets declared.

U.S. Senate Primary Races

Republican Primary

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory

U.S. Rep. Ted Bud (NC-13)

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker - Used to represent NC-06

Democratic Primary

Former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley

Greensboro Mayoral Race

Incumbent Nancy Vaughan

District 3 Councilman Justin Outling

Former District Court Judge Mark Cummings

Businessman Eric Robert

Guilford County Sheriff Race

Republican Primary

E.L. Melvin - former NC State Trooper, retired in 2012

Adam Moore - went to RCC

Randy Powers - GUCO Sheriff's office vet, chief deputy/colonel

Billy Queen - ATF Agent for 20 years, HP Police officer 1973-1979, Vietnam vet

William White - U.S. Marine vet, served with GPD

Phil Byrd - 30-year vet of GUCO Sheriff's Office, retired as a captain in 2014

Democratic Primary

Incumbent Danny Rogers

Juan Monjaras - Worked as a deputy

Therron (TJ) Phipps - retired GPD captain.

U.S. House District 6 Race

Democratic Primary

Incumbent Rep. Kathy Manning

Republican Primary

UNC-Greensboro and Winston-Salem State University graduate Laura Pichardo. Lost in 2020 primary election.

Businessman Joseph Haywood. Lost to Manning in the 2020 general election

Guilford County Schools Bond Referendum

$1.7 bond to make improvements and renovations to schools across the district. Coupled with a 0.25% sales tax increase.

U.S. House District 4

Republican Primary

Courtney Geels - a former nurse

Robert Thomas - worked as an attorney, lost to David Price in 2020 general.

Democratic Primary - incumbent David Price retired

Clay Aiken - celebrity, losing in 2014 general for district 2

Nida Allam - Durham County Commissioner

Richard Watkins - Lost 2018 district 4 primary

Stephen Valentine - U.S. Army Reserve vet, did tours in Afghanistan

Valerie Foushee - currently state senator for District 23, served on Orange Co. Commission.

NC House District 71

Democratic primary - unofficial winner, no republicans running

David Moore - no info available

Frederick Terry - Husband of outgoing incumbent Evelyn Terry, previously served on WS City Council, according to the Winston-Salem Journal

Kanika Brown - lost the 2020 primary to Evelyn Terry

Guilford County Commission At-Large

Democratic Primary

Incumbent Kay Cashion won a seat in 2018

Greg Drumwright - activist

Republican Primary

Alvin Robinson - deputy sheriff until 2020, according to openpayrools.com

Jerry Alan Branson - lost to Mary Beth Murphy in a close 2020 race

Guilford County Commission District 7 - replacing late Carolyn Coleman

Democratic Primary

Republican Primary

Guilford County District Attorney

Incumbent Avery Crump

Brenton Boyce - runs The Boyce Firm in Greensboro

Greensboro City Council At-Large

Top 6 vote-getters move to July general election

Incumbents running: Marikay Abuzuatir, Hugh Hulston, Yvonne Johnson

Greensboro City Council District 3 - replaces Justin Outling

Bill Marshburn

Zack Matheny - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. President

Chip Roth - works for Chip & Associates, wife Denise worked as GSO City Manager from 2012-2014

WS/FCS Board of Education

At-Large: two primaries, top-3 vote-getters advance from each party

Dist. 1 - D primary, top 2 win

District 2. R primary, top 2 win

Randolph Co. Sheriff

Republican Primary

Robert Graves - sheriff from 2016 to 2018

Timmy Hasty - Served both Troy and Asheboro PD

Greg Seabolt - Incumbent

Democrat - Sean Walker

Lexington Mayor

Incumbent Newell Clark not running.