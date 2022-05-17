Blog: 2022 North Carolina Primary Election results

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is the North Carolina Primary Election. Most races will have candidates moving onto general elections either at the federal, state, or local level.
WFMY News 2 has crews across North Carolina tracking some of the biggest races. This blog will be updated throughout election night to keep you updated on where races stand and when a winner gets declared.
U.S. Senate Primary Races
Republican Primary
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory
U.S. Rep. Ted Bud (NC-13)
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker - Used to represent NC-06
Democratic Primary
Former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasley
Greensboro Mayoral Race
Incumbent Nancy Vaughan
District 3 Councilman Justin Outling
Former District Court Judge Mark Cummings
Businessman Eric Robert
Guilford County Sheriff Race
Republican Primary
E.L. Melvin - former NC State Trooper, retired in 2012
Adam Moore - went to RCC
Randy Powers - GUCO Sheriff's office vet, chief deputy/colonel
Billy Queen - ATF Agent for 20 years, HP Police officer 1973-1979, Vietnam vet
William White - U.S. Marine vet, served with GPD
Phil Byrd - 30-year vet of GUCO Sheriff's Office, retired as a captain in 2014
Democratic Primary
Incumbent Danny Rogers
Juan Monjaras - Worked as a deputy
Therron (TJ) Phipps - retired GPD captain.
U.S. House District 6 Race
Democratic Primary
Incumbent Rep. Kathy Manning
Republican Primary
UNC-Greensboro and Winston-Salem State University graduate Laura Pichardo. Lost in 2020 primary election.
Businessman Joseph Haywood. Lost to Manning in the 2020 general election
Guilford County Schools Bond Referendum
$1.7 bond to make improvements and renovations to schools across the district. Coupled with a 0.25% sales tax increase.
U.S. House District 4
Republican Primary
Courtney Geels - a former nurse
Robert Thomas - worked as an attorney, lost to David Price in 2020 general.
Democratic Primary - incumbent David Price retired
Clay Aiken - celebrity, losing in 2014 general for district 2
Nida Allam - Durham County Commissioner
Richard Watkins - Lost 2018 district 4 primary
Stephen Valentine - U.S. Army Reserve vet, did tours in Afghanistan
Valerie Foushee - currently state senator for District 23, served on Orange Co. Commission.
NC House District 71
Democratic primary - unofficial winner, no republicans running
David Moore - no info available
Frederick Terry - Husband of outgoing incumbent Evelyn Terry, previously served on WS City Council, according to the Winston-Salem Journal
Kanika Brown - lost the 2020 primary to Evelyn Terry
Guilford County Commission At-Large
Democratic Primary
Incumbent Kay Cashion won a seat in 2018
Greg Drumwright - activist
Republican Primary
Alvin Robinson - deputy sheriff until 2020, according to openpayrools.com
Jerry Alan Branson - lost to Mary Beth Murphy in a close 2020 race
Guilford County Commission District 7 - replacing late Carolyn Coleman
Democratic Primary
Republican Primary
Guilford County District Attorney
Incumbent Avery Crump
Brenton Boyce - runs The Boyce Firm in Greensboro
Greensboro City Council At-Large
Top 6 vote-getters move to July general election
Incumbents running: Marikay Abuzuatir, Hugh Hulston, Yvonne Johnson
Greensboro City Council District 3 - replaces Justin Outling
Bill Marshburn
Zack Matheny - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. President
Chip Roth - works for Chip & Associates, wife Denise worked as GSO City Manager from 2012-2014
WS/FCS Board of Education
At-Large: two primaries, top-3 vote-getters advance from each party
Dist. 1 - D primary, top 2 win
District 2. R primary, top 2 win
Randolph Co. Sheriff
Republican Primary
Robert Graves - sheriff from 2016 to 2018
Timmy Hasty - Served both Troy and Asheboro PD
Greg Seabolt - Incumbent
Democrat - Sean Walker
Lexington Mayor
Incumbent Newell Clark not running.