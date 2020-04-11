NC State Board of Elections extends voting at additional polling places

Election officials voted Tuesday night to extend voting at six precincts. Officials say each polling site experienced interruptions.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to extend voting at six precincts after each polling site experienced interruptions in voting, according to officials.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, voting will be extended 39 minutes in Cabarrus County to 8:09 p.m. at the Flowes Store Volunteer Fire Station precinct, located at 8623 Flowes Store Road in Concord.

“With 2,660 polling sites, it is not unusual for minor issues to happen at polling sites that result in a brief disruption of voting,” the North Carolina State of Board of Elections wrote in a press release. “The State Board routinely meets to discuss the extension of hours when the need arises.”

State officials say voting will be extended 40 minutes in Sampson County to 8:10 p.m. at the Keener (Halls Fire Station) precinct, located at 7730 Hobbton Hwy in Clinton.

Also, in Sampson County, voting will be extended 21 minutes to 7:51 p.m. at the West Clinton (Sampson Community College) precinct, located at 1801 Sunset Avenue in Clinton.

Officials say three precincts experienced interruptions in Warren County.

Voting will be extended 25 minutes to 7:55 p.m. at the Fishing Creek (Arcola Volunteer Fire Department) precinct, located at 2169 NC Highway 43 in Warrenton.

Voting will also be extended 23 minutes to 7:53 p.m. at the Judkins (Vaughan Elementary School) precinct, located at 2936 US Highway 158 East in Macon.

Officials say voting will be extended 30 minutes to 8 p.m. at the Smith Creek (Zion Methodist Church) precinct, located at 143 Zion Church Road in Norlina.

Election officials say once all polling places are closed statewide, election results will start to post on the State Board of Elections’ website.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.