NC Board of Elections creates portal for visually-impaired voters

Visually-impaired voters will now be able to vote online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Visually-impaired voters now have another way to make their voices heard in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Board of Elections launched a new online voting portal for blind and visually-impaired voters.

The addition comes after a federal court declared in September the board would have to offer online voting for visually impaired voters.

If you want one, you'll have to request an absentee ballot through the online request portal here. Make sure you request it by 5 p.m. on October 27.