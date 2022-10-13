NC Voter Guide: Everything North Carolina voters need to know for Election 2022

Example video title will go here for this video

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. If you're voting in North Carolina, you need to know important dates, where to vote, and how to track your ballot.

Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. WFMY News 2 has you covered on how to make your vote count. Be sure to check our elections page for the latest results on Election Day. In this voter guide, we've got information on registering to vote, looking up your sample ballot and precinct, voting early, voting by mail, voting on election day, and tracking your ballot.

To register in North Carolina you must:

If you miss the October 14 deadline to register online , you can still register to vote at a one-stop early voting location.

Before voting, you can check to see if you're already registered to vote in North Carolina.

Scroll a bit further to see a link to your sample ballot for the November 8 election. Here's an example of one of the Guilford County sample ballots.

Then, you'll see your voting location for Election Day or you can click the link to see the early voting locations in your county.

It'll lead to a page that shows your county, voter status, full name, and city/state/zip. Click on the link to your name.

It'll ask you for your first and last name, voter status, and county. From there, click search.

Want to see what candidates are on your ballot and your voting location? Just use the Voter Search Tool on the State Board of Elections website.

Click on your county to find an early voting location:

If you aren't registered, you can still register and cast your ballot at any early voting site in your county on the same day. This is different than Election Day , where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Registered voters may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called "one-stop early voting."

You can vote early in North Carolina. The early voting period for the 2022 general election begins Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.

Voting by Mail :

Can't make it to the ballot in person? You can vote by mail in North Carolina. Here are a few steps you'll need to take to do so.

As long as you're registered to vote, you can vote via mail-in absentee ballot. Registered voters must put in a request to receive an official N.C. Absentee Ballot Request Form. Here's how you can submit the form:

After you submitted a request, you can track the status through this website: BallotTrax.

A close relative or legal guardian may request a ballot on your behalf.

Examples of a close relative:

spouse

brother

sister

parent

grandparent

child

grandchild

mother-in-law

father-in-law

daughter-in-law

son-in-law

stepparent

stepchild

Mark your ballot in front of two witnesses or a public notary. Seal your ballot and place it in the return envelope that came with your ballot. Do not put anything else in the envelope. Sign your name on the back of the envelope Each witness must sign and print their name and provide their address on the back of the envelope. Anyone who assisted you, such as a close relative or legal guardian, must sign and print their name, providing their address on the back as well.

Mail in your ballot using the return envelope provided and postmark it for Election Day, Nov. 8. Return your ballot in person to the county board of elections office or a one-stop early voting site in your county. If you're handing it in on Election Day, it must be received by 5 p.m. (You cannot return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day.)

You or a close relative are the only ones who can mail in or hand deliver your ballot, according to NC state laws.